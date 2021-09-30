Career Exploration Series Powered by Barclays

ModernGuild (MG) Overview: We are on a mission to reinvent and democratize entry-level recruiting to level the playing field by creating better outcomes for both students and companies. We partner with leading banks and consulting companies throughout the year to provide candidates with virtual training and mentorship with industry professionals and access to exclusive networking and interview opportunities at no cost to students and partner schools/organizations. Our job matching process is blinded and powered by our proprietary algorithms based on candidate preferences to help remove unconscious bias and increase candidate chances. All students who are selected to interview will receive personalized interview prep and access to our industry mentors.

MG Student Testimonial Video: http://bit.ly/MGstudentVideo

CES Program Overview: Mentorship program to help you explore possible career paths and build your basic professional toolkit with certified MG career counselors. Program consists of:

4 weekly sessions focused on career exploration and professional building including: Career Mapping, Elevator Pitch/Branding, Networking, Interviewing

Personality assessments with reviews with MG career counselors

Live mock interviews to help you practice key behavioral questions

Professional toolkit review: resume, LinkedIn profile, elevator pitch

Small group ‘Industry Roundtables’ hosted by industry professionals across 5-10 different industries

Access to MG’s community forum

Program Formats: We offer both a 1:1 and classroom versions all hosted virtually. You can indicate your preference when you sign up.

Cost: Free

Application Link: SIGN UP HERE

Application Deadline: Oct 7, 2021 @ 11:59pm ET (note: selections announced Oct 15, 2021)

Program Timing: Oct 25-Nov 19