BCG special program for sophomore women

BCG Advance is an inspiring, interactive, invite-only virtual conference about working in consulting that will culminate with an opportunity to interview for a Summer 2023 internship with the firm.



This conference is for sophomore women currently enrolled at a US college or university and graduating between December 2023 – June 2024.



The conference will take place over several weeks in April and May. Don’t miss this life changing opportunity, apply to our program by 11:59 PM ET, March 1, 2022.

All the details are HERE.