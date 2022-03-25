BCG Coffee Chats -sign up now

Boston Consulting Group is holding these events for you to learn more about the firm. Come with your curious questions! Please only sign up for one slot!

Wednesday, March 30th 9AM – 12PM: Philadelphia Office Coffee Chats

Wednesday, March 30th 9AM – 12PM: New Jersey Office Coffee Chats

Wednesday, March 30th 9AM – 12PM: Boston Office Coffee Chats

Thursday, March 31st 9AM – 12PM: New York Office Coffee Chats

Thursday, March 31st 9AM – 12PM: Pittsburgh Office Coffee Chats

Thursday, March 31st 9AM – 12PM: DC Office Coffee Chats

Full-time and Internship Application Dates

Students are only eligible to apply for one application cycle and may not reapply in the second wave regardless of their application status if they applied during the first.

Fulltime Associate (graduating Dec 2022 – June 2023): Choose to apply by either July 14th or August 23rd

Summer Associate (graduating Dec 2023 – June 2024): Choose to apply by either July 21st or September 15th

Growing Future Leaders Program (graduating Dec 2024 – June 2025): September 15th