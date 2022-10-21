Bain: special program for sophomore women interested in consulting

“We’re thrilled to introduce Connecting & Resourcing Empowered Women (CREW), our inaugural leadership program for sophomore undergraduate women.

Bain’s CREW Program is designed for sophomore/second year undergraduate women with exceptional leadership potential.

As a member of Bain’s CREW, you will:

Build your leadership toolkit though a series of workshops, panels, and breakouts

Expand your network by connecting with other undergraduate women and women leaders in business

Have an opportunity to interview for Bain’s Summer 2024 Associate Consultant Internship (ACI) position

Learn more HERE and apply before the deadline of November 1.