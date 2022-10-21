CCI Career Paths

Bain: special program for sophomore women interested in consulting


“We’re thrilled to introduce Connecting & Resourcing Empowered Women (CREW), our inaugural leadership program for sophomore undergraduate women.

Bain’s CREW Program is designed for sophomore/second year undergraduate women with exceptional leadership potential.

As a member of Bain’s CREW, you will:

  • Build your leadership toolkit though a series of workshops, panels, and breakouts
  • Expand your network by connecting with other undergraduate women and women leaders in business
  • Have an opportunity to interview for Bain’s Summer 2024 Associate Consultant Internship (ACI) position

Learn more HERE and apply before the deadline of November 1.

