Are you interested in private equity?

Please join Cove Hill Partners for a virtual information session to learn more about our full-time Associate Program and pursuing a career in Private Equity. Members of our team will discuss what best prepares a candidate for an Associate role in Private Equity, including how to navigate the recruiting process and tips for interview prep. We’ll also provide an overview of Cove Hill’s investment strategy and culture, followed by the opportunity for Q&A.

Tuesday, July 19 at 8 pm. Register here in Handshake.

Founded in 2017, Cove Hill Partners is a $2.5bn+ private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to build market-leading consumer and technology companies. The Firm manages a long-duration capital base and pursues a concentrated approach to investing. CHP was formed by senior investors from Bain Capital, General Atlantic, General Catalyst, T.H. Lee, and Insight Venture Partners with the aspiration to create a world-class team and culture, and to deliver exceptional results to investors. The firm is headquartered in Boston.