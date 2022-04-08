Consulting Case Interview Preparation Summer Program

The CCI “case buddy” program provides a significant leg-up in preparing for the critical case interview as part of the hiring process for consulting jobs and internships.

This program is for rising juniors and seniors who plan to go through the recruitment process this fall for full time positions after graduation or next summer’s internship. You do not have to be interning at a consulting firm this summer to participate.

How it works: Selected students will be matched with a Middlebury alumnus/a to work together over the summer of 2022. During this time, you and your assigned alumni mentor will engage in a minimum of 3 practice case interviews. You will together identify goals and expectations, and review and discuss areas of improvement. You have the option of meeting by video chat or by phone. This should all take place during June, July and August.

This opportunity is for students serious about consulting. Not for the curious and just exploring. We will make our best attempt to match you, but it is not guaranteed. Matches will be introduced in the middle of May.

Click HERE to apply in Handshake. Deadline is SUNDAY May 1

