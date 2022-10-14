Accenture Federal Services alum and CEO John Goodman ’79 on campus – jobs and internships available

This is a very special event you don’t want to miss. Accenture Federal Services is one of the biggest employers of Midd students. John Goodman will be visiting campus in person and you will want to hear what he has to say!



Monday, October 24 at 5 pm in Axinn 229

Click HERE to register in Handshake.



Seniors will learn about how to be competitive in job applications. Internship opportunities exist too. Even if you’re just curious, come and listen and learn. AFS does some fascinating work with technology and consulting in the public sector (federal government).

