Accenture Federal has several consulting internships due Tuesday night

John Goodman ’79, the CEO, was on campus recently talking about his company. There are several job and internship openings with a deadline coming up soon.

Accenture Federal Services, a US company and wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, helps clients change how people work and live, for a safer, healthier, and more prosperous nation. We do work that matters at the heart of our nation’s top priorities.

Our 9,000 people help clients accelerate their journey from idea to outcomes, by bringing together insights and innovations with our management consulting, digital, technology, and operations services. Our delivery excellence and flexible, scalable, high-performing platforms help clients create value quickly for their customers and their mission.

Check out all the positions here, and note the deadline. It says Wednesday, November 9 at 12 am. Which is really late Tuesday!!!