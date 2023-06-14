Accenture Federal Analyst – Emerging Leaders Conference 2023

Join us for the 7th Annual Accenture Federal Emerging Leaders Conference on August 3rd and 4th for an exclusive opportunity to explore a dynamic career in technology and consulting. This exciting two-day event is filled with professional development workshops, networking activities, and the opportunity to interview for an Accenture Federal Analyst position.

Applying does not guarantee a spot at the conference. I know Midd students who have done this in the past and really enjoyed it, and it helped in their job search.

Event Logistics

Thursday, August 3rd , 9:00am to Friday, August 4th, 5:00pm Location: Virtual

Are you eager for challenges that explore your full potential? At Accenture, you can launch yourself into your next journey – a dynamic career with a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

Learn more and apply here