A Deep Look at the GRE® General Test

Hear directly from people who actually make the GRE® General Test! In this free preparation session, you’ll get information about:

question types and test-taking strategies to help you tackle the Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning and Analytical Writing measures

what to expect on test day, scores and score reporting

tools to help you prepare for the test

services available to help you stand out, including tools that can make it easier to connect with graduate program recruiters

resources where you can find more information

Register for the free, virtual, monthly event here