A Deep Look at the GRE® General Test


by

Hear directly from people who actually make the GRE® General Test! In this free preparation session, you’ll get information about:

  • question types and test-taking strategies to help you tackle the Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning and Analytical Writing measures
  • what to expect on test day, scores and score reporting
  • tools to help you prepare for the test
  • services available to help you stand out, including tools that can make it easier to connect with graduate program recruiters
  • resources where you can find more information

Register for the free, virtual, monthly event here

