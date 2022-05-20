A Deep Look at the GRE® General Test

Hear directly from people who actually make the GRE® General Test! In this free preparation session, you’ll get information about:
- question types and test-taking strategies to help you tackle the Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning and Analytical Writing measures
- what to expect on test day, scores and score reporting
- tools to help you prepare for the test
- services available to help you stand out, including tools that can make it easier to connect with graduate program recruiters
- resources where you can find more information
