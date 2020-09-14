What Do Youth & Mentoring Have to Do With Your Story??

Get Involved with Youth and Mentoring Opportunities on Campus

The Center for Community Engagement advises and supports many student organizations and continuing initiatives dedicated to youth and mentoring. The involvement that you can have with these organizations can translate into real marketable competencies as you build your own resume for future post-grad opportunities. Explore the organizations below for an introduction and contact information to each group.

The Wild Middlebury Project (Wild Midd): a student organization for students who are passionate about environmental education, research, and conservation. In partnerships with conservation organizations. Wild Midd helps students connect across generations to learn about and protect our local environment. If interested, sign up at go/joinwildmidd or email wildmidd@middlebury.edu.

a student organization for students who are passionate about environmental education, research, and conservation. In partnerships with conservation organizations. Wild Midd helps students connect across generations to learn about and protect our local environment. If interested, sign up at go/joinwildmidd or email wildmidd@middlebury.edu. Nutrition Outreach and Mentoring (NOM): aims to create community and connect people through food and food education. They organize volunteering events and classes with the purpose of teaching youth in local schools how to cook healthy food for themselves on a budget and to acquire the independence and knowledge that comes with this life skill. If interested, sign up here or email mockene@middlebury.edu.

aims to create community and connect people through food and food education. They organize volunteering events and classes with the purpose of teaching youth in local schools how to cook healthy food for themselves on a budget and to acquire the independence and knowledge that comes with this life skill. If interested, sign up here or email mockene@middlebury.edu. Community Friends : is a campus-based one-on-one mentoring program that matches over 130 college student mentor volunteers with local youth. Read more about Community Friends or contact comfriends@middlebury.edu.

is a campus-based one-on-one mentoring program that matches over 130 college student mentor volunteers with local youth. Read more about Community Friends or contact comfriends@middlebury.edu. Page 1 Literacy Project : aims to foster a love of learning in local elementary school students through weekly programming and community events. As mentors, organizers, and program leaders, Page 1 volunteers take an active role in promoting literacy in all of its forms. If interested, visit go/pageone2020 or contact lmarkosian@middlebury.edu.

: aims to foster a love of learning in local elementary school students through weekly programming and community events. As mentors, organizers, and program leaders, Page 1 volunteers take an active role in promoting literacy in all of its forms. If interested, visit go/pageone2020 or contact lmarkosian@middlebury.edu. Middlebury College Access Mentors (MiddCAM) : is a one-on-one mentorship program that pairs Middlebury College student mentors with high school juniors who are primarily first-generation and/or low-income college applicants. If interested, visit go/middcaminterest or mail cam@middlebury.edu.

: is a one-on-one mentorship program that pairs Middlebury College student mentors with high school juniors who are primarily first-generation and/or low-income college applicants. If interested, visit go/middcaminterest or mail cam@middlebury.edu. Sister to Sister : aims to support the middle school girls in the area. Mentors interact individually with the girls in an informal and comfortable environment and discuss common issues in the girls’ lives, including school, body image, peer pressure and relationships. If interested, visit go/joinsts or email jgoydan@middlebury.edu.

: aims to support the middle school girls in the area. Mentors interact individually with the girls in an informal and comfortable environment and discuss common issues in the girls’ lives, including school, body image, peer pressure and relationships. If interested, visit go/joinsts or email jgoydan@middlebury.edu. STEAM Girls (short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics): is a student-led camp focuses on keeping girls interested in computer science and technology. For more information, please contact contact VISTA advisor Tenzin Dorjee at tndorjee@middlebury.edu.

(short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics): is a student-led camp focuses on keeping girls interested in computer science and technology. For more information, please contact contact VISTA advisor Tenzin Dorjee at tndorjee@middlebury.edu. DREAM (Directing through Recreation, Education, Adventure, and Mentoring): is a national non-profit organization based in Vermont. DREAM supports and partners with the DREAM Middlebury College student organization, which pairs college students with youth from affordable housing neighborhoods. If interested, visit go/DREAM2020 or contact hhayes@middlebury.edu.