Teaching Fellow in Hong Kong

The Junior (Teaching) Fellow post is a great opportunity for a recent humanities or social science graduate to spend a year or two working in Hong Kong at Morningside College (CUHK) while planning for next steps. Some tutorial instruction is involved, so familiarity with philosophical texts (Virtue ethics, Bentham, Kant) would be helpful. An interest in the arts and willingness to travel (China, Greece, Morocco, UK) for short periods in 2023 would be a plus.

In addition to a competitive salary, successful applicants receive airfare from home to Hong Kong and on-campus housing (rent-free, furnished 1-bedroom apartment). The College will also cover quarantine hotel costs, if quarantine is still necessary at the time of arrival.

Details of the post are available here.