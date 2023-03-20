Teaching English Summer 2023 Internship in Nosara, Costa Rica – Deadline date: Sunday, March 26!

For 21 years, the Biblioteca David Kitson in Nosara, Costa Rica has used Middlebury College interns over January term to teach intensive English as a Second Language courses for children and adults. We are excited to offer this unique opportunity for a cohort of Middlebury students this summer.

Learn to teach English as a second language to the local children and adults. Interns will be teaching 3 to 4 classes a day Monday through Thursday for children, teenagers, and adults. Interns will be responsible for managing small groups of students, leading activities and lessons, and managing lessons and materials. Training and materials will be provided.

Students should have some experience working with either adults or children to apply.

In addition to applying on Handshake, please complete this short questionnaire.

Orientation begins June 26 and classes end July 28th. Selected interns must arrive to Nosara by June 25th.

This internship comes with a $2500 CCI grant award to cover travel and living expenses, including housing that will be provided at a cost of only $200 per student.

This internship is funded with a CCI award of $2500.00 for a 5 week experience. If you are offered and accept this internship, please be aware that your funding for this position is provided by CCI, and therefore you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork. Typically, seniors graduating in May and those who have not been enrolled for Spring ’23 are not eligible for CCI sponsored internships, but occasional exceptions are made. Students planning to transfer in the Fall are also not eligible.

Deadline date: Sunday, March 26