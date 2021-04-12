Sustainability Solutions Lab is Hiring

The Sustainability Solutions Lab (SSL) is a program through the Office of Sustainability Integration. The SSL, located in the Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest, provides our community with resources, information and support to carry out sustainability-related projects on campus dealing typically with waste, energy and transportation. The SSL employs student interns who work either during the regular fall and spring semesters or intensively over the summer and Winter Term. This opportunity is a great way to gain skills and experience doing project-based consulting work while being a full-time student.

We are hiring summer interns! Read more and apply here by 5pm on Sunday, April 18th 2021.

You can read about what it’s like to be a part of the SSL on the SSL Blog. Currently, the SSL is playing a major role in meeting the goals of Energy2028. Contact Eva Fillion (efillion@middlebury.edu) if you have any questions.