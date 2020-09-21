Positive Social Impact Through Education – Hear From Alum Kelly Holley ’92

CCI is happy to announce that we have released our fourth alumni guest in our new futureforward video series.

futureforward features alumni and parents who are leaders in a variety of career fields, discussing their industry’s current environment, their perspective on the future outlook for that career field, and action steps students can take now to position themselves for entry into those career fields.

This Future Forward segment features Kelly Holley, Chief Operating Officer of The Challenge Foundation which strives to effect positive social impact through education. Kelly is a 1992 graduate of Middlebury College and is joining us to give her vantage point on how the pandemic environment has affected her work, what the future outlook is for this career field, and what action steps current students may want to consider to position themselves to enter this field in the future.

You can check out the videos at go/futureforward.