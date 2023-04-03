Pathways Into Teaching-Marshall Teacher Residency

Wed Apr 5 · 6:30 pm-7:15 pm EDT

Thinking about a career in teaching? Want to make an impact on diverse students? Make your passion your profession. Join The Marshall Teacher Residency’s “Pathways Into Teaching” workshop. This is an overview of the various pathways into teaching, including Master’s programs, Intern Programs and Teacher Residencies. This workshop is perfect for anyone considering a career in education and will be facilitated by Manager of Recruitment, Kelly Smith.

The Marshall Teacher Residency is a one-year teacher preparation program providing hands-on clinical practice, personalized mentoring, in-classroom coaching, and a collaborative community. In just 12 months, become a credentialed teacher and receive priority hiring at 20 California districts and public charter networks! We provide affordable tuition and a living stipend, and California provides grants to cover your tuition. As one of the most comprehensive residencies for aspiring teachers in the nation, we provide a pathway to: ~Single Subject Teaching ~Multiple Subject Teaching ~Education Specialist Instruction Designed in partnership with experts from Stanford University, and born out of Summit Public Schools, we are based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and partner with schools throughout California.