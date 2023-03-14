NHSI Film Institute – Resident Assistant/Faculty Assistant- Summer opportunity!

National High School Institute: This is a 5 ½ week summer position, full-time (day and evening commitment), starting June 22nd through July 29th. Position includes room and board. Salary is $2,200 for the summer.



This position is for the National High School Institute located in Evanston at Northwestern University. Northwestern University seeks to employ a varied and diverse range of dynamic people who understand the importance of our mission and vision. When you consider a temporary opportunity at Northwestern University, you know that you are joining an institution with a deep history of academic, professional, and personal development. The Faculty Associates (FAs) must possess and demonstrate an interest in the academic, social and emotional growth of high school students, serve as mature and positive role models for students, and exhibit a strong work ethic and commitment to teamwork. The FAs primary responsibility is to ensure the health and safety of students of the Film Institute program. FAs will also work with Film Faculty and Staff, assisting with academically challenging instruction to NHSI students and carrying out administrative tasks as assigned by the Film Faculty.



General Responsibilities:

• Serve as a Resident Assistant in the Residence Halls

o Ensure students’ safety

o Nightly check-in with assigned students

o Accompany ill or injured students to health center

• Attend program orientation

• Chaperone students on field trips

• Assist final film productions

• Assist with end of program banquet

• Assist with administrative responsibilities

• Follow all NHSI rules and regulations concerning staff conduct, appropriate dress, program procedures, and other responsibilities as set forth in the staff handbook

• Be knowledgeable of administrative policies and University procedures

• Based on experience, there may be opportunities to:

o Assistant teach in film classes

o Create and teach a workshop

o Organize and lead community building extracurricular events



Qualifications:

• Current undergraduate students, preferably completing their junior or senior years of college. Candidate seeking a degree in Film and/or Theatre a plus

• Skilled in one of the following Film disciplines: Directing, Editing, Cinematography, Screenwriting, or Acting for the Camera a plus

• Self-motivated, strong work ethic, and commitment to collaborative work

• Strong interpersonal and organization skills

• Supervisory/leadership experience with students, preferably in a fast-paced academic environment



As per Northwestern University policy, this position requires a criminal background check. Successful applicants will need to submit to a criminal background check prior to employment.



To apply:

Go to www.nhsi.northwestern.edu and click on the Employment Opportunities at the bottom of the home page and send a cover letter and resume to Jennifer.avery@northwestern.edu.