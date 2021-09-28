New Perennials Project Harvest Days 2021

October 1, 2021

5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, Oct 7, 2021

Perennial Harvest Days is a series of events throughout October that share, explore, and deepen the work of the New Perennials Project in the Champlain Valley of Vermont. New Perennials, in residence at Middlebury College, is a multiyear exploration of agriculture and education as dominant influencers of what we eat and how we think.

A month-long art exhibit, The Earth Bestows, opens Perennial Harvest Days with a reception from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, October 1 at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne. Perennial Harvest Days is hosting five interactive panel conversations on perennial perspectives in Creative Arts (Oct2, All Souls), Faith Traditions and Sacred Practices(Oct6, All Souls), Education (Oct7, Middlebury), Health and Wellness (Oct13, All Souls), and Food Systems (Oct14, Middlebury).

Additional events for the month include tours and fall festivities at Bread & Butter Farm (Saturday, Oct. 16) and The Willowell Foundation (Sunday, Oct. 17). Harvest Days concludes with a full day at Middlebury College on Friday, October 22 featuring the work and ideas of New Perennials partners in the Champlain Valley. At 10 am on the 22nd there will be a morning panel of community partners sharing how their perennial perspective on responding to the times, followed by an afternoon of events at Middlebury’s Organic Garden, The Knoll. The afternoon begins at 2:30 and includes theatre and dance offerings, as well as discussions on agroforestry, workshops for k-12 school children, and more.

The full schedule can be found at http://www.newperennials.org/harvestdays. There will be zoom options for some events. Watch the website for links and to register.

All events are free and open to the public and will follow Covid Protocols set by the CDC and State of Vermont.