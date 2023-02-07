Make a Difference This Summer Working on Early Childhood Education as a Communications Intern!￼

Big shout out to the MiddWorks for Vermont summer internship opportunity with Let’s Grow Kids.

They have been actively working on the child care bill which was recently released, and this is the year that Let’s Grow Kids is working to secure public financing for a statewide child care system! The folks on their grassroots organizing teams are reaching out to campuses to engage students in their advocacy efforts, and want to work with you, Midd students!

They’re also coordinating with the College on a few other child care initiatives happening right here in our own community of Addison County. If you are interested in early childhood development, this is the summer internship for you!