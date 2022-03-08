Launch Your Uncommon Career with Uncommon Schools

Join us for an Information Session about the Uncommon Schools:

WHEN: Wednesday, March 9th

TIME: 5:00-6:00PM

LOCATION: Virtual (sign up using the Handshake Event)



The Summer Teaching Fellowship at Uncommon Schools offers a pathway to a rewarding career in public education. Fellows engage in an immersive internship that prepares them to lead and inspire classrooms in one of 57 high-performing, public charter schools across New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. After successfully completing the program, fellows receive a full-time job offer upon completing their undergraduate studies. What does the Fellowship Look Like?

Fellows participate in daily professional development

Fellows receive mentor-teacher support and coaching

Fellows engage in social and cultural activities to build community

Fellows earn a stipend, housing, and transportation costs throughout the program

Program Requirements:

Demonstrated commitment to social justice and urban education reform

Minimum GPA of 3.0

Undergraduate Junior college students graduating December 2022 or Spring 2023

Interested in pursuing a full-time teaching career with Uncommon upon graduation

Available from May 23, 2022 to June 25, 2022.

APPLY HERE BY MARCH 10th! Questions? Reach out to stf@uncommonschools.org