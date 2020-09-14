Join Language [and Culture] in Motion (LiM)



Deadline: Wednesday, September 16th at 11:59 PM EST

Have you studied abroad? Are you currently an international student? Have you lived, worked, or studied outside of the U.S. before or while at Middlebury? Do you want to share your intercultural experiences and perspectives with local school children? Join Language in Motion! Fall semester applications are now being accepted. Find more info at go/LiM. Questions? Contact Kristen Mullins at kmullins[at]middlebury.edu. Note: you do not have to be a language student to participate.