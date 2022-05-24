Job Opportunity: Admissions Counselor, Middlebury College Admissions Office

Seniors and recent Feb Grads – this is HOT OFF the PRESS and LOW HANGING FRUIT! Experience Vermont in a new adventurous way:

The Middlebury Admissions Office has a late-breaking additional opening for an Admissions Counselor for this coming year. We are reaching out to those who might be interested in working with high school students and/or in careers in education. Serving your alma mater and helping to build the Middlebury community are certainly fun perks of the job, too!

The counselor position is an entry-level, term position (22-month commitment) and a wonderful opportunity to share your experiences with high school students and their families as they navigate the college admissions process. It is also a valuable and multidimensional professional work experience and can be a way to test your interest in the field of education. Recent Middlebury graduates have transitioned quite successfully into this role. The Admissions Office staff truly appreciates the insights that young alumni can provide in our recruitment work.

A link to the job posting is available on the Human Resources website: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/26923.

In the meantime, feel free to reach out to Michelle Nelson at mmnelson@middlebury.edu with any questions.