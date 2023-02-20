Interested in Primates? Be a Field Research Intern in Uganda This Summer With a Midd Alum ’16!

The Kibale Chimpanzee Project is seeking a highly motivated, hard-working, and adventurous applicant interested in biological fieldwork with wild primates in remote settings. This field research internship will specifically involve traveling to the Makerere University Biological Field Station in western Uganda (East Africa) and assisting with behavioral observation, sample collection, and naturalistic experiments on wild, yet habituated chimpanzees in Kibale National Park. The research will help support a Middlebury College alum (’16) and University of New Mexico PhD candidate, whose dissertation focuses on between-group conflict and within-group cooperation, at one of the world’s longest-running field sites for chimpanzee research affiliated with Harvard University, Tufts University, and the University of New Mexico as part of a Leakey Research grant.

If interested, apply before the March 12, 2023 deadline through Handshake and reach out to John Lower ’16, jlower[at]unm.edu with any questions about the specific. This is an intense internship given the living and workload, but incredibly rewarding work for the right person!