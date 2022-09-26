Interested in Making a Difference in a Local Community? Learn About the AmeriCorps Way

AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics
You can address local challenges in communities across the country while building your resume. Join us for a virtual information session to determine if a year or a summer as an AmeriCorps member with a VISTA project is right for you. Benefits of service include:
- Education award upon successful completion of service
- Healthcare assistance
- Living allowance
- Non-competitive eligibility (federal jobs)
- Relocation allowance (if applicable)
- Student loan forbearance
WHEN: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
TIME: 2:00pm – 3:00pm EDT