Interested in Making a Difference in a Local Community? Learn About the AmeriCorps Way

AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics

You can address local challenges in communities across the country while building your resume. Join us for a virtual information session to determine if a year or a summer as an AmeriCorps member with a VISTA project is right for you. Benefits of service include:

Education award upon successful completion of service

Healthcare assistance

Living allowance

Non-competitive eligibility (federal jobs)

Relocation allowance (if applicable)

Student loan forbearance

WHEN: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

TIME: 2:00pm – 3:00pm EDT