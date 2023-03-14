Interested in International Hands-on, Grassroots-Driven Impact? Join Peace Corps Info Sessions on Campus

Serving in the Peace Corps is a tremendous way to launch a career in the international arena. In more than 60 countries, Peace Corps Volunteers are putting their purpose, passion, and skills to work in partnership with welcoming host communities. As a Volunteer, you will live and work on locally prioritized projects, receiving a stipend and other support as you are immersed in a new culture. You’ll build relationships, exchange knowledge, and help transform lives for generations. From leading health campaigns to boosting local entrepreneurship to teaching digital literacy, Peace Corps offers a range of opportunities for making a difference.

DAVIS LIBRARY: Throughout TUESDAY, there will be several events happening on campus. Stop by the Davis Library and talk to Bill Bridgeford, who has held positions in international development in the Marshall Islands, Myanmar, and most recently, in North Macedonia, as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14th 2023 from 10:30 am – 2:30 pm (stop by any time)

WHERE: Vestibule (Near Wilson Cafe) – Davis Library

PEACE CORPS INFORMATION SESSION: DIVERSITY, PEACE CORPS AND YOU: Bill will share insights gained from his experiences as a BIPOC American serving abroad and speak on how you can build on your Middlebury education and individual uniqueness to become a better global citizen.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14th 2023 at 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

WHERE: AFC – Carr Hall