Interested in Contributing to Social Change This Summer in Monterey, California?

Learn more about Middlebury Social Impact Corps, a cohort-based program including MIIS Scholars and Middlebury College interns who will be living and learning in Monterey, California, USA with this year’s community partners Big Sur Land Trust and Impact Monterey County.

Learn more about the cohort summer internship during the virtual Info Session:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 7-7:45 pm EST:

Summer 2023: Program dates: July 25- August 29, 2023

Generous Funding Award and Housing Included

go/socialimpactcorps

Applications are due on Sunday, April 2, 2023 by 11:55pm

MSIC Intern Application (for undergraduate students)



For questions or for more information, please contact: Dana Anderson (Associate Director, Creativity & Innovation, Middlebury College Innovation Hub), danaa[at]middlebury.edu