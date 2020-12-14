CCI Career Paths

Hot Handshake Education Jobs & Internships


Don’t forget to check out these Handshake jobs and internships in education and educational access programs at both public and private schools, including teaching residency programs that often get you a graduate degree while being mentored as a teacher.

Handshake Virtual EVENTS-Sign Up by clicking on links:

Virtual Session: Pathways into Education with Uncommon Schools, Thursday, December 17, 2020

Virtual Session: Pathways Into Education – The Marshall Teacher Residency, Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Virtual Session: Veritas Prep Virtual Info Session for Educators, Thursday, January 14, 2021

Virtual Session: Pathways Into Education – The Marshall Teacher Residency, Thursday, January 14, 2021

Virtual career fair: Smith College Education, Non Profit & Social Impact Virtual Career Fair – Spring 2020, Wednesday, February 24, 2021

