Hot Handshake Education Internships, Jobs & Fellowships

Handshake EVENTS:

The Literacy Lab Information Session (VA) Tue April 20, 2021 – Virtual: hear about The Literacy Lab’s mission to ensure all students – no matter who they are or what their zip code is – can become proficient readers and pursue lifelong success. We will also go over the basic commitments of our program and what it means to serve as a tutor for an academic year. You will also have a chance to ask questions at the end, so come prepared with any questions you may have!

The Marshall Teacher Residency – April Open House. Wed April 21, 2021 – Virtual: Learn about the background of the residency and its continued efforts to enhance the landscape of teacher preparation. This will include a program overview and a discussion of the residency design. Find out more about our simple and straightforward application process, requirements, and what we look for in candidates in a Q&A opportunity with MTR Recruitment Manager, Kelly Smith.

Brooke Charter Schools Associate Teacher Virtual Information Session, Mon April 26, 2021 – Virtual: Are you ready to launch your career as a teacher at one of the top-performing schools in Boston? Join us for a virtual information session about our Associate Teacher Program, a salaried, school-based teacher preparation program that empowers corps members to become successful lead teachers in just one year. You will hear from the Associate Teacher Program Manager and current Associate Teachers about school culture, the structure of the program, mentorship and professional development, compensation, and more!

Below is a curated search of different internships, jobs and fellowships in education, administration, and policy. Don’t wait to apply!