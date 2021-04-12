Hot Handshake Education Internships & Jobs

Here is a curated listing of Education internships and jobs with application deadlines due within this week: CLICK HERE.
EVENTS:
Tuesday, April 20th 2021, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: The Literacy Lab Information Session – Do you believe that literacy is a human right? Then come hear about The Literacy Lab’s mission to ensure all students – no matter who they are or what their zip code is – can become proficient readers and pursue lifelong success.
Education Opportunities:
|Intern, Education (Bachelor’s Student)American Institutes for ResearchArlington County, Virginia, United States
- Educational Programming Internship at 826 Valencia, a San Francisco-Headquartered education non-profit – In the virtual educational programming internship, you will work directly with students in programs, possibly support in developing lesson plans and in the process of publishing our students’ writing, assisting programs staff with the ins and outs of organizing programs and scheduling volunteers. (Founded by a Middlebury alumnea!)