Grow Your Career & Serve A Community Teaching Kids About Healthy Foods

Food is Stories. Culture. History. Identity. Belonging.

Interest in Social Justice? Food Justice? Education? Child Development?

Join an info session event with FoodCorps open to all NESCAC schools and sponsored by Connecticut College.

WHEN: Thursday, March 30, 2023

TIME: 12:00-1:00PM EST

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish kids’ health, education, and sense of belonging. Our AmeriCorps members serve alongside educators and school nutrition leaders to provide kids with nourishing meals, food education, and culturally affirming experiences with food that celebrate and nurture the whole child. Building on our service program, FoodCorps develops leaders, grows networks, and advocates for policy change in service of every kid’s health and wellbeing.