Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education-FREE

AASHE Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education

Mobilizing for a Just Transition

October 20 – 22, 2020



Middlebury College is a Host Institution for this virtual conference and FREE REGISTRATION is available for interested Middlebury students, faculty and staff. Registration includes access to all sessions and events during and for 30 days after the conference.



Humanity faces a series of intensifying and interrelated social and ecological crises. Solving these crises requires a holistic transformation: a shift from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy. With a theme of “Mobilizing for a Just Transition,” this year’s Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education will focus on centering justice within this transformation and ensuring that it leaves no one behind. We seek to encourage higher education sustainability leaders to reflect and act on the Just Transition Principles articulated by the Climate Justice Alliance and to spotlight inspirational examples of institutions championing this work. (AASHE – Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education)



There are many sessions to choose from, both live and on demand. Check out the schedules for a list of offerings:

Live Schedule https://www.aashe.org/conference/program/live-schedule/

On-demand Schedule https://www.aashe.org/conference/program/on-demand-schedule/



A few of the Keynote Speakers:

Colette Pichon Battle, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy, will address the need for a just recovery from the COVID -19 pandemic and its associated impacts.

Tuesday, October 20, 10:30 – 11:15a



Tasneem Essop, Executive Director, Climate Action Network – International (CAN), will share lessons learned from her efforts to advance the concept of a just transition in global climate negotiations.

Wednesday October 21: 9:00 – 9:45a



Professor Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and NYT bestselling author, will provide a new frame for understanding racism and provide guidance on how to be an antiracist.

Wednesday, October 21: 1:30 – 2:15p



Robin Wall Kimmerer, Distinguished Teaching Professor, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Director, Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, will offer reflections and an indigenous perspective on the meanings of a just transition in this special keynote address.

Thursday, October 22: 9:00 – 9:45a

If you are interested in registering for the Conference, please reach out and email Tracy Himmel Isham at thimmeli[at]middlebury.edu.