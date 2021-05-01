First-Years & Sophomores: Need Help Thinking About Planning Your Next Semester?

As Fall registration approaches, this workshop is timed perfectly to allow you to create a vision for how you want to spend Fall 2021. Gathering your thoughts, ideas and aspirations to create a vision for the upcoming semester. Think about what courses you want to take, activities you want to be involved in, or research you might do. What fun things do you want to do? What goals do you have for the semester? Prompts like these will help you design a vision board for the upcoming semester.

This program is designed for First Years and Sophomore Febs, but all students are welcome. This program is co-sponsored by Blueprint and the Center for Careers and Internships.