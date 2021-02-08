Febs/Seniors: Applications for FoodCorps are Open!

We’ve just launched the application for our next class of FoodCorps AmeriCorps service members—are you one of them?



As a service member, you’ll spend a year teaching kids about healthy food. Whether you teach virtually or in person, you’ll earn a stipend, a year’s worth of trainings and professional development resources, and a network of passionate food educators. We’re especially looking for service members who are committed to equity, inspired by strong local communities, and creative in the face of a challenge—like serving during a pandemic.



We’re accepting applications until all service member positions are filled, but we recommend applying on the early side. The sooner you apply, the sooner we’ll get back to you about the next steps.



We can’t wait to hear from you! If you have any questions about the process, don’t hesitate to drop us a line at serve@foodcorps.org.