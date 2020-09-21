Education Opportunities to Research and Check Out

Here are links to upcoming opportunities in Handshake using specific industry filters for Education: education organizations, K-12, and higher education:
Internships:
Jobs:
Fellowships (both post-grad and undergrad):
Don’t forget to check out these employer events on Handshake:
|Brooke Charter Schools Associate Teacher Virtual Information Session – Wednesday, September 23, 4:30 pm EDT – 5:30 pm EDT
https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/565606
|Capital Teaching Residency Webinar with KIPP DC Public Schools – Thursday, October 1, 5:30 pm EDT – 6:30 pm EDT
https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/579106