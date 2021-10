Bucket Lists are popular because they allow us to dream big and plan for things we want to do in our life before we eventually “kick the bucket.” So why not create a “Bucket List” for college? It’s a fun way to think through choices for your time at Middlebury and beyond. Let’s keep your dreams top of mind as you experience all that Middlebury has to offer. This program is designed for First Years and Sophomores, but all students are welcome.

Sponsored by the Center for Careers and Internships.

Register on Handshake.