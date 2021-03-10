Reminder: CCI’s Internship Funding Grant Deadline is April 14!

Don’t forget! The Center for Careers and Internships has funding for unpaid summer internships and applications are due April 14! This year’s grants may be used for remote, hybrid, or in-person internships.
Summer Internship Grant Overview:
- $3000 Summer Funding Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for Sophomore Febs through Senior Febs.
- $1000 First-Year Explore Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for First-Years (including new Febs) and Sophomore Febs.
- $3000 Dance Festival Grants support dance students attending dance intensives.
- Resume approval with a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) is required by April 7 before submitting application.
- Meeting with a CCI Advisor to discuss your plans is required for First-Year Explore Grants (and strongly encouraged for all other applicants.)
- Find all details and forms at go/summerfunding, including CCI’s Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.
- Grant application deadline: Wednesday, April 14. Award notifications sent out on May 3.
Searching for an internship?
- Over 2200 great internships (paid and unpaid) in Handshake.
- Check out CCI’s Find an Internship page for more tips on finding or creating an internship.
- Watch the recorded Find and Fund Your Summer Internship presentation.
- More internships and information on CCI’s Career Path Pages.
CCI is here to help!
- Drop into Zoom Quick Questions for help with your internship search or to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA). A CCI-approved resume is a requirement for applying for CCI funding and always strongly encouraged before applying for internships and jobs.
- Visit go/Handshake and click on “Career Center” to schedule a Zoom appointment with a CCI Advisor in your area of interest.
Make Summer 2021 a great one! We look forward to receiving your application!