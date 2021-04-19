Attention 1st Years/Sophomores-Need Help Making BIG Decisions About Majors/Study Abroad/Internships? Join US: 4/27@4PM

Design Your Midd: Pros & Cons for Making Decisions

As a student, you are often presented with multiple options and face tough decisions that may have lasting impact on your life. Come to this workshop if you have an important decision to make in the near future. You might be thinking about choosing classes or a major, where to study aboard, what to do this summer, or which internship offer to take. Come learn how to use logic, data and feelings to make good choices. This program is designed for First Years and Sophomore Febs, but all students are welcome. This program is co-sponsored by Blueprint and the Center for Careers and Internships.