Are You Motivated with a Passion for Service? Peace Corps

DON’T MISS THREE BIG EVENT OPPORTUNITIES TO LEARN MORE ABOUT SERVING ABROAD WITH PEACE CORPS WHILE THEY ARE ON CAMPUS – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9!!

From leading health campaigns to boosting local entrepreneurship to teaching digital literacy, Peace Corps offers a range of opportunities for making a difference.

1:1 CHATS: “Does Peace Corps Have a Place in My Future?”

Students will meet individually with a local Peace Corps representative to learn more about overseas opportunities with the Peace Corps, including their programs, the application process, and how to become a competitive candidate for volunteer service. If you’re considering Peace Corps service as the “next big thing” after graduation and have specific questions or concerns, sign up for a 1:1 session with Senior Recruiter and North Macedonian RPCV Bill Bridgeford.

These 20-minute chats will take place between 10:00 am and Noon on November 9 on the first floor of Davis Library. After you apply, you will immediately be able to choose a time slot.

INFORMATION SESSION: Visit with Senior Peace Corps Recruiter Bill Bridgeford

Join Middlebury Senior Recruiter, Bill Bridgeford, for an Information Session this Wednesday, evening, November 9th from 5:00-6:00 PM in Twilight Hall Room 201.

TABLING: Stop by the Davis Library Vestibule and Talk to Peace Corps Recruiter

Bill Bridgeford will be at the Davis Library entrance at a table eager to answer any questions you have about hands-on, grassroots-driven, global service volunteering from Noon to 3:00 PM.