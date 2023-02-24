2023 Summer Internship: Shelburne Farms Education Intern!

We are seeking a summer-season, Middlebury student interested in learning from and working alongside our farm-based education programs and staff. The student will live onsite and is immersed in the daily rhythms of the farm and the cycle of the seasons. Farm-Based Camp Educators team-teach up to 9 weeks of our summer camp program. This season we will offer day camps for ages 4-17, which provide youth with opportunities to engage in their food system, build relationships with peers, and explore natural communities. Mentorship will be provided by education staff members; a variety of texts and resources; and through independent reflection.

Shelburne Farms is a nonprofit education organization whose mission is to inspire and cultivate learning for a sustainable future. Our campus is a 1,400-acre working farm and National Historic Landmark on the shores of Lake Champlain in Shelburne, Vermont. We also feature a farm to table restaurant located in the historic Inn at Shelburne Farms on scenic Lake Champlain. We are often seeking staff and interns for positions in education, hospitality, buildings and grounds, and more! Shelburne Farms is committed to fostering a culturally aware learning community that is open to multiple perspectives.

This internship is funded with a CCI award of $4,000.00. If you are offered and accept this internship, please be aware that your funding for this position is provided by CCI, and therefore you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork. Typically, seniors graduating in May and those who have not been enrolled for Spring ’23 are not eligible for CCI sponsored internships, but occasional exceptions are made. Students planning to transfer in the Fall are also not eligible.