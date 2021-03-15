Want to spend a year in Spain?

The North American Language and Culture Assistants Program (NALCAP) is an educational outreach program sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Spain through the Embassy of Spain in the U.S.

American college students and graduates, who are native-like speakers of English and French (in Canada), partner with elementary and secondary schools in Spain to bolster language programs, as teaching assistants (TAs) under the supervision and guidance of teachers of English or French as a World/Foreign Language. Placements are offered all across Spain, in practically every city and town in the country, running from October 1st to May 31st for most assignments. Short term contracts and/or alternative starting dates are unfortunately not available. NALCAP grant recipients receive a monthly stipend of 700 to 1000 euros (depending on your assigned region) and medical insurance. The amount of the grant covers basic living expenses in Spain such as food, housing and other essential needs. This grant meets and in some cases exceeds minimum wage requirements. Housing must be procured and is paid out of pocket by the recipient. Travel expenses to and from Spain must also be paid by the recipient. Hours of assistant teaching range from 12 to 16 hours per week.

As a TA, your day to day responsibilities in the classroom will revolve around being a hands-on resource for the classroom teacher, always keeping in mind the ultimate goal of consolidating language students’ English language skills. Your speaking skills in English will provide a model for students to replicate linguistic patterns. You will also be a cultural ambassador, as you will be sharing and teaching students in Spain about American culture. You may also be asked to participate in other school activities such as field trips, sports, or cultural activities. More information at the info session!

NO APPLICATION FEES for our program. Our program is the only official program sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Spain. Over 35,000 grant recipients have participated in the program and lived this amazing opportunity. Come to Spain and become a cultural ambassador. It’ll be the experience of a lifetime! ALL MAJORS WELCOME.

Click here to apply to this job opportunity in handshake!