Voices of Lime: the intersecting identities of LGBTQIA+ and disability – Wednesday, October 27!

Join Lime Connect Next Gen board member and Chief Strategy Officer of the Black Veterans Project, Daniele Anderson, as she moderates a panel discussion with Lime Connect’s LGBTQIA+ Network members who live with disabilities. During this discussion, we will explore how disability intersects with a person’s experience of gender and sexuality, and how that intersection impacts the workplace – including disclosure, career decisions, and professional relationships. We will also cover how employers can best support their LGBTQIA+ employees with disabilities, and practical takeaways for creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace.

Date: Wednesday, October 27th | 12:00 PM EST

Virtual via Zoom | Live captioning available

Click here to register for the event!





