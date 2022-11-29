Virtual How-To: Create Your Own Yes! 

Tired of Hearing No?

Create Your Own Yes!



Gain insight on strategically managing career rejection.

Learn how to pivot a no towards a positive outcome.



Rejection is something that everyone experiences, especially in our careers. Join us for the final Virtual How-To of 2022! This event will help provide you with innovative strategies to break through personal and career barriers.

We will be raffling ten copies of Angela Hutchinson’s book, “Create Your Yes!” at the end of this event.

About our Speaker:

Angela Marie Hutchinson is a television and film producer, author, TV commentator and former social media professor. Recognized as a media and arts trailblazer by the U.S. Congress, Los Angeles mayor and Los Angeles city council, Angela has over fifteen years of experience in the entertainment industry. She has worked for MGM, Warner Bros. Television and the GRAMMY’s. In 2005, Angela founded BReaKiNG iNTo HoLLyWooD, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps creative and business professionals pursue their careers.

Date: Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Workshop Hours: 2–3:30 pm ET

Click here to register for the event!