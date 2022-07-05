Vermont College of Fine Arts internship/job opportunity!

Role Description

VCFA Assistant to the President – Summer 2022 Internship

Employment Status: Part time, 30-35 hours per week, with the option to work full time (if desired). This position can be fully in person, hybrid, or fully remote.

Pay Range: $750-1000/per week



VCFA is looking for an interim Assistant to the president while the search for a permanent candidate takes place between Summer-Fall 2022. The Office of the President has developed a paid summer internship to provide a student or recent grad with an enriching learning opportunity to support a relationship-driven center of graduate arts education. This position will require 30-35 hours per week with the option to work full time (if desired), providing ample flexibility for the intern to apply and interview for other opportunities and long-term positions. Interested applications from all academic disciplines are welcome to apply, and candidates from arts and education focused fields strongly encouraged.



JOB SUMMARY:

The Assistant to the President Intern reports directly to the President and works closely with executive leadership to support a dynamic fast pace team. The intern will support written communications for the Office of the President, including emails, community communications, meeting agendas and minutes, feedback surveys, and other materials. This position will be responsible for regularly maintaining calendars and electronic files for the President, and Executive Staff on occasion. This responsibility involves coordinating scheduling with both internal and external college stakeholders to arrange Zoom meetings, phone calls, and in-person gatherings on and off campus.



This position additionally supports the Office of Institutional Advancement with projects related to major gifts and fundraising, tracking communications between the President and key donors, maintaining research and constituent files, and other related administrative tasks. The intern plays an important role in the management of the VCFA board of trustees, coordinating quarterly meetings, managing document portals, and supporting committee work.



The Intern works cooperatively with other departments, staff, and faculty as liaison to the Office of the President, providing the first line of communication for purposes of problem solving and troubleshooting. This position is expected to conduct all operations with a high degree of professionalism, diplomacy, and confidentiality. This position requires excellent interpersonal communication skills both written and oral, attention to detail, and the ability to operate at a fast pace and switch priorities efficiently.

