Now in its seventh year, the Walter Feldman Fellowship for Emerging Artists supports the professional careers of visual artists through a solo exhibition or an alternative presentation of work. This opportunity also offers professional development support, including expert guidance on improving business skills for the effective presentation, and promotion of your work.

The Fellowship is open to artists working in 2D media other than photography who have yet to have their first solo exhibition.

Applications for the 2021 Walter Feldman Fellowship are now open! The deadline for submissions is November 2, 2020.

Click here to learn more and to apply!