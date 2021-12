2022 PROGRAMS | AT THE PILLOW



Contemporary Ballet (June 13 – 26) Annabelle Lopez Ochoa & Luis R. Torres, Program Directors



Contemporary (June 27 – July 17) Milton Myers, Program Director



Musical Theatre (July 18 – August 7) Jeffrey Page, Program Director



Dance Theatre: Afro-Latin Immersion (August 8 – 21) Maria Torres, Program Director



The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellows Program (August 24 – September 3)

