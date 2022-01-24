Founded in 1882, The Actors Fund is a national human services organization here to meet the needs of our entertainment community with a unique understanding of the challenges involved in a life in the arts. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, secondary career development and more.

We offer a broad spectrum of programs, a calendar of workshops, support groups and online resources to support the unique, essential needs of all who work in entertainment and the performing arts. Whether on stage or on camera, behind the scenes or below the line, we assist everyone working in theater, film, television, radio, music, dance, opera and circus. Administered through our offices in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, these programs help people across the country to solve problems and make positive changes in their lives.