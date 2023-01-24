Summer Internships – Meet the Recruiters – Spectrum Reach and Spectrum Networks, Thurs, Jan 26, 5:30p – 6:30p ET

SPECTRUM NETWORKS and SPECTRUM REACH are actively recruiting summer interns and looking for the best and brightest in FUTURE NOW’s network of alumni and students. Learn about all the different opportunities available, and how to apply, connect, and get hired!

THE INSIDE TRACK: They are looking for internship candidates who:

Have done their research about the companies and what they do Demonstrate a strong interest and passion for working in media / content / sales Have relevant job, extracurricular, or academic experience Are curious and proactive and strive to go above and beyond what is required for the role

N﻿OTE: Those who attend this session, meet the qualifications of the internship role of interest, apply, and reach out to the recruiters and reference FUTURE NOW, will be given due consideration.

Please RSVP by Jan 25. Space is limited.