Sports Technology Target Market J-Term Project -Deadline date: Friday, January 14

Started by two Middlebury alums and former lacrosse players, HelloCoach Network, “HelloCoach,” is an online networking platform connecting talented coaches with sports organizations looking to hire. They aim to be Care.com meets LinkedIn for the sports community.



HelloCoach enables sports organizations to easily hire top coaching talent for their teams, clubs, clinics and camps, as well as to provide a targeted destination for quality coaches to find job opportunities. By creating the first ever professional network dedicated to the sports community, HelloCoach members can make valuable connections creating, sharing and accessing coaching related content.



Their mission is to elevate the sport experience for all young athletes, in all locations and that starts with connecting great coaches with sports organizations, in need.



HelloCoach would like to work with a student who is interested in taking a deep dive into the youth sports and online recruiting market areas for the purposes of informing key marketing and sales decisions in the release of their MVP and for the use in their pitch deck to seed round investors. The target market analysis project is one portion of a larger Market Analysis Study Spring Internship. The Market Analysis Study will be the backbone for determining their target market, their marketing strategy, sizing up competition, web technology decisions and defining competitive advantages for potential investors.



Target Market Analysis will include:

Research target market segments and determine how large the market size is per segment in Massachusetts

Research demographic, firmographic, psychographic and behavioristic information for market segments (age, gender, spend, online behaviors of the buyer as well as where their business is located, how many locations they have, their annual revenue, number of employees, industry, and how long the business has been running)

Create buyer personas

Perform primary research and interview and/or survey potential customers in each of their segments to understand their hiring process and buying behaviors.

Key Deliverables:

List of potential Sports Organizations by sport in Massachusetts

Market size per sport/per organization type in Massachusetts (graphs/charts depicting results as well as written summary)

Recommendation on which markets are most and least valuable to HelloCoach, e.g., boys basketball club teams v boys soccer club teams, i.e., through interviews and/or survey, what did you conclude regarding which segments they should target with the most resources and which may not yield positive results

Create detailed HelloCoach buyer personas

A verbal presentation of the Target Market Analysis project with a Q & A and discussion on next steps.

Potential for student to remain on as an intern for our 8-week Spring Internship that will focus on a larger Market Analysis Study.



What they are looking for

You love research – digging around, creating value from it and gleaning new insights. You have a strong interest in sports, technology and marketing. You’re comfortable exploring unknowns and enjoy collaborating with others, maintaining an eye for detail and data. They’re looking for someone who is reliable, mature and communicative.

Candidate Qualifications:

Must be a Junior or Senior (sophomores considered depending on work experience)

Played one of their listed sports, and/or played in Massachusetts – huge bonus but not required

Research and data analysis experience is a must whether through course work or professional experience

Knowledge and understanding of market research, i.e., total addressable market, industry growth, market trends etc. is preferred whether through course work or professional experience

Proficient with Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint to capture data and create final deliverables

Self-starter, critical thinker and ability to work independently

Passion for working with a start-up and interest in entrepreneurship

Highly organized with excellent administrative and time management skills