Playwrights on Writing for Young Audiences: A Partnership Between TCG-NEA-TYA/USA

In honor of National Arts in Education Week (September 13 – 19, 2020), Theatre Communications Group (TCG) invites you to join on Thursday September 17th at 4pm ET (1pm PT) for a special presentation they’ve arranged in partnership with the NEA celebrating the importance of Theatre for Young Audiences.

Tune in to watch a virtual roundtable of playwrights (and parents!) Idris Goodwin, Lauren Gunderson, and Alvaro Saar Rios speak on their experiences writing for young audiences, what the work means to them in light of the pandemic and newly energized movements for racial justice, and the great responsibility that comes with writing plays for the next generation of citizens and theatre-goers.

This is a free event, but you must register in order to receive the Zoom link. ASL and closed captioning will be available, and they encourage you to reach out to aciarlone@tcg.org if you have additional access needs they can help support.

Click here to register for the event!