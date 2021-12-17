Paid Summer 2022 Internship Program in Media and Tech – EBF Fellow (Deadline date: January 5, 2022)

Summer 2022 application is still open! At EBF, internships with their partner companies are more than typical internships – they are experiences supported by the EBF family!
They not only provide a paid summer internship, but they also offer:
- Training from professionals and industry executives
- An annual summer conference
- Need-based scholarships available to interning fellows
- A career activation program to prepare fellows for employment after college
- A great lifelong community of EBF peers, professionals, alumni, and partners.
They strongly recommend undergraduate students apply by Wednesday, January 5th, to ensure that they are in the applicant pool early, as they review in the winter and spring.