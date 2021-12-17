Paid Summer 2022 Internship Program in Media and Tech – EBF Fellow (Deadline date: January 5, 2022)

Summer 2022 application is still open! At EBF, internships with their partner companies are more than typical internships – they are experiences supported by the EBF family!

They not only provide a paid summer internship, but they also offer:

Training from professionals and industry executives

An annual summer conference

Need-based scholarships available to interning fellows

A career activation program to prepare fellows for employment after college

A great lifelong community of EBF peers, professionals, alumni, and partners.